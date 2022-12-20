Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Lorick Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overnight shooting left a man dead Tuesday. The Columbia Police Department said officers were notified of a shot spotter alert on Lorick Circle.

On arrival, investigators found an unresponsive man. A second man was taken to an area hospital.

CPD said officers are searching for a man who might have information on the shooting. He is not considered a suspect and have released a photo of him.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.