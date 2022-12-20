SkyView
Overnight shooting leaves one dead on Lorick Circle

CPD said they are looking to speak with this man about the shooting. He is not considered a...
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overnight shooting left a man dead Tuesday. The Columbia Police Department said officers were notified of a shot spotter alert on Lorick Circle.

On arrival, investigators found an unresponsive man. A second man was taken to an area hospital.

CPD said officers are searching for a man who might have information on the shooting. He is not considered a suspect and have released a photo of him.

