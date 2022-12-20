Online tip leads to arrest of Lexington County man in child sexual exploitation case

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a man is facing charges after an online tip led them to him in a child sex abuse case.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of William Franz Mcbride, Jr., 33, of Pelion. Mcbride is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree. It is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Investigators on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest on Dec. 14. A tip from the CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to McBride. Investigators said Mcbride distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

