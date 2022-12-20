FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances settle in for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain activity looks to be impactful for Tuesday afternoon, and again into our Thursday!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Highs will only increase to the mid-40s today with some afternoon showers pushing in.

We get a break on Wednesday with only a 30% chance of showers, but highs are still in the 40s.

Thursday will come with overcast skies and more rain shower activity.

Temperatures fall drastically into Friday, with gusty winds. It will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to later wind chills.

Temps are much colder with more FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Good morning my friends! On this Tuesday the rain starts to move in from the south early on, pressing further into the Midlands by the afternoon. Around 0.25-0.5″ is possible. High temperatures are in the mid-40s so it’s going to be a gloomy stretch of weather we need to get through.

Wednesday morning we will settle into the mid-30s, rising to the mid-40s for the afternoon. A few isolated showers will be around into the day with some peeks of sun.

Another low pressure system will bring us a good deal of scattered rain on Thursday, so keep that umbrella handy.

A very strong cold front will pass through Friday. We should see limited stray showers early, with temperatures around 50 or below. By the afternoon we have temps in the mid-30s. It’s going to be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday afternoon into the evening as wind chills get down to 0-10 by the early Saturday. Wind gusts are around 25-30mph. Frostbite can occur in under 30 minutes in these conditions, so please take care of your pets, plants, and loved ones during this time!

We remain cold Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 30s! Expect partly cloudy skies and continued breezy winds. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for wind chills around 10-20 for the afternoon. We will continue with the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Christmas, the wind chills will be a little better, but highs are only in the mid to upper 30s again. It will feel like 15-20.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Overcast skies with some light rain for the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Limited peeks of sun with spotty showers possible. Temperatures in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Another round of scattered showers with cloudy skies. Highs fight towards the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT Friday: A few early showers around, clearing later into the day. Temps fall into the day with night winds chills in the 10s or just below.

FIRST ALERT Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold & breezy. Highs in the mid-30s with potential wind chills in the 20s. Morning lows are near 17.

FIRST ALERT Christmas: Morning lows are in the upper teens, with highs to the upper 30s. Winds chills are near 15-20. STAY WARM!

