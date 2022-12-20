Fairfield Co. Council approves bonuses for county workers, which includes the outgoing council chair

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - In one of its final votes, the outgoing Fairfield County Council approved one-time retention bonuses for the county’s employees and volunteer firefighters.

That group of employees/volunteer firefighters includes outgoing County Council Chairman Moses Bell and at least two wives of council members.

The vote was 5-0, with Pauley recusing himself. Councilman Cornelius Robinson was not present.

Full-time employees and volunteer firefighters with more than 20 accrued points will receive $1,500.

Part-time employees and volunteer firefighters with less than 20 points will receive $750.

Bell and his wife are volunteer firefighters for the county. It’s unclear how much money Bell or his wife will receive.

State law prohibits elected leaders from voting for themselves or their family member’s financial benefits, but creates an exception if a “large class” of people also benefits.

An estimated 300 people work for the county and there are an estimated 120 volunteer firefighters.

Bell took multiple opportunities during the meeting to defend his vote and position.

“This ordinance affects a large class. It is very much legal for all members of this council to participate,” he said.

Additionally, he highlighted his service to the county as a volunteer firefighter.

“Let me tell you something, I enjoy the work, this county needs all the volunteers it can get,” Bell said.

Additionally, Bell pointed to a November 2021 bonus where the issue of spouses and his firefighter employment did not arise. The debate largely centered around larger bonuses for first responders and whether council members should receive any bonuses.

In July 2022, the council came under scrutiny for approving a $50,000 settlement for the wife of Councilman Cornelius Robinson and niece-in-law of Councilman Mikel Trapp. Robinson recused himself from the process but Trapp voted.

State law does not prohibit elected leaders from voting on financial items for nieces-in-law.

Monday night, Bell faced criticism from multiple public speakers, but only one raised concern about Bell’s vote and financial benefit.

Councilman Douglas Pauley recused himself citing “controversy” and “uncertainty” related to the ordinance. He confirmed to WIS his wife is also a county employee.

Pauley voted against the ordinance during its second reading earlier in December.

The payouts will come after Dec. 31 to employees on the payroll as of Dec. 19.

Bell lost re-election in November and his term ends on Dec. 31.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

