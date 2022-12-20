SkyView
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months

After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the...
After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.(Department of Disabilities and Special Needs)
By Blair Sabol
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN).

Fry, an attorney and civil rights advocate according to her biography on SCDDSN’s website, wrote to staff on Tuesday to inform them she would not be continuing her tenure.

“I have reached the difficult decision to resign as State Director. This is a very difficult decision because I respect, admire, and genuinely enjoy working with each of you and all the great things we have accomplished at DDSN,” she wrote.

Fry replaced Mary Poole, who was ousted by the department’s commission in Feb. 2021, eight months later in October of the same year.

The commission cited failure to address an “executive level sexual harassment matter” but never provided additional details.

“Each employee at DDSN should know that your efforts truly improve the lives of the most vulnerable South Carolinians. I am confident that the DDSN executive leadership team is comprised of the right people with the right expertise to ensure that the services provided by DDSN continue to improve the services we offer and make positive impacts for those whom we serve,” Fry wrote to staff in her resignation letter.

Fry also promised to work with the executive team to ensure a “positive and smooth” transition.

Fry holds multiple higher education degrees in international business, education policy and more. Her stacked resume includes serving on “multiple state agencies” as well as the co-chair to the education subcommittee for a task force in Indianapolis committed to improving the lives of black children and young adults.

DDSN is the state agency that is in charge of the Coastal Regional Center in Summerville, which has been the subject of multiple Live 5 investigations.

Most recently, a family of a consumer, or resident, of the facility had questioned how their loved one escaped in the middle of the night after she was hit by a car on Miles Jamison Road in October.

READ MORE: Vulnerable adult injured in hit-and-run after escape from state-run facility

An audit of the entire department has been completed, according to state Sen. Katrina Shealy who requested it. But it’s not scheduled to be published until sometime early next year.

Live 5 News has reached out to the department for comment, but have not heard back.

The department has not issued a statement, however they say they are expecting a comment from the governor’s office.

