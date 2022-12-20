SkyView
DHEC encourages residents to be mindful of recycling and food waste this holiday season

DHEC gives helpful tips for recycling and limiting food waste during the holidays.
DHEC gives helpful tips for recycling and limiting food waste during the holidays.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the holidays, a lot is going on from preparing the family feast to wrapping and unwrapping presents which can increase the amount of household waste for many.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages residents to be mindful of their food waste and recycling this season.

“Unnecessary waste can be prevented if we make environmentally sound decisions while enjoying the holidays,” said Richard Chesley, DHEC’s Section Manager for the Office of Solid Waste Reduction & Recycling.

In a press release from DHEC, they also encouraged all South Carolinians to be thoughtful of how much food they purchase to help prevent food waste and to have the same thought in mind with gift-wrapping paper and other items used.

The release also talked about the department’s “Don’t Waste Food SC” campaign.

The campaign aims to prevent people from creating too much waste and to be mindful of the environment.

According to data from the campaign, 40 percent of the nation’s annual food supply is not consumed, more than 38 million Americans are food-insecure and one of every nine South Carolinians faces the challenge of finding food.

For tips on how to prevent waste during the holidays, click here.

