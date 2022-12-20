SkyView
Deadly shooting kills nine-year-old in Richland County

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(unsplash.com)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Richland County left a child dead Monday night.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said the department received a call about a child shot in the 1000 block of Weston Rd.

The boy was driven by a family member to an area hospital. He was declared dead on arrival. The circumstances around the shooting are under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

