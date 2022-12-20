Deadly shooting kills nine-year-old in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Richland County left a child dead Monday night.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said the department received a call about a child shot in the 1000 block of Weston Rd.

The boy was driven by a family member to an area hospital. He was declared dead on arrival. The circumstances around the shooting are under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

