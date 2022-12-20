RCSD: Deadly shooting of 9-year-old an accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday afternoon the deadly shooting of a nine-year-old was an accident. Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is a tragic situation and our hearts are broken for this family.” Lott said, “We ask the community to keep them in their thoughts.”

RCSD said investigators found the shooting death of Christopher Scott III was the result of two children playing with a gun. Deputies were called at around 6:30 p.m. on reports of a child being shot in the 1000 block of Weston Rd in Hopkins.

Deputies met his mother while she was driving the boy to the hospital. Scott was transferred to a patrol car and RCSD and the Columbia Police Department worked to get him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

RCSD said Scott and another child took the gun from inside the home and were playing inside a parked vehicle. The gun went off and hit Scott. RCSD said the other child ran for help. Lott said, “These kinds of accidents happen in an instant and we plead with parents to please, please make sure that firearms are locked up inside the home.”

RCSD said no charges will be filed in the case.

Richland One issued a statement from Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon after the shooting death of Christopher Scott III. Witherspoon said,

“We were shocked and saddened to learn that one of our students was killed last night (Monday, December 19). Christopher Scott, III was a fourth-grade student at Hopkins Elementary School. Our District Crisis Team was at the school today to provide support and counseling to students and staff as needed. We extend our condolences to Christopher’s family. Particularly during this holiday season which is normally a time of joy, we ask everyone to join us in keeping his family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn.”

Tuesday morning the Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a homicide. Coroner Naida Rutherford identified Christopher Scott III, 9, of Hopkins as the victim of Monday night’s homicide in the 1000 block of Weston Rd.

