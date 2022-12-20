Columbia’s Main Street adds year-round ceiling of lights to make the corridor busier, safer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The new string of lights along the 1600 block of Main Street in downtown Columbia is more than just a festive holiday decoration.

The Main Street District says this corridor will now have a warm glow all year long.

“We’re launching it during the holiday season because it’s fun to do that, but we do plan to leave it on year-round so it’ll be a year-round attraction to the Main Street District,” Matt Kennell, head of the Main Street District, said.

The city, along with the Main Street District, set up this canopy of 28,000 LED lights along the stretch north of Taylor Street last week.

Kennell said the primary purpose of the project is to make this part of Main Street more of a destination than it already is.

There is a safety component as well. Along much of Main Street right now, it is very dimly lit at night, with just street lights shining.

“Particularly in an historic area, lighting typically is dimmer and these historic street lights, which are very pretty, don’t put out the lights, I mean certainly not Williams-Brice Stadium so we were trying to do something incrementally to make it more lit, but not have it in a garish white light,” Kennell said.

According to Kennell, this area is “very safe,” but it was important to improve the perception of safety as well.

“Anytime you put more lighting in an area, people feel safer,” he said. “We want people to be safe and to feel safe downtown so we think it’ll add to that also.”

This river of lights has been a year in the making, Kennell said. He was inspired by a similar project in Mobile, Alabama.

“We used the 1600 block because it’s probably our most historic block and has the best concentration of historic buildings and we really wanted to show it off,” Kennell said.

City leadership, including Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, was fully supportive of the idea from the start.

The Main Street District and some local businesses, including The Grand on Main and Mast General Store, funded the $40,000 project. The city provided all the necessary electrical work.

Business owners believe this ceiling of lights will breathe new life into the district, deliver more foot traffic, and in turn more profits.

“It’s definitely going to be an improvement for us,” Chadwick Palmer, General Manager of The Grand on Main, said. “I think that a lot more people will start coming down the 1600 block, not only to The Grand but to other restaurants and businesses over here.”

Gretchen Pool and her daughter Maggie say with this addition, they will likely spend more time on Main next year.

“I think it’s awesome,” Maggie said. “It draws attention to Main Street.”

Catherine Jeffcoat, who lives in Columbia, said the ceiling of lights is beautiful.

“Anything that drives visitors and business, I think is really positive,” she said.

Maggie Pool said seeing the lights boosted her Christmas spirit.

“I thought that it was really fun riding through the lights, and I think I just want the whole Main Street to be all covered in lights,” she said.

The Main Street District’s plan is to use this as a pilot and then expand to other blocks.

“We do need to see how it goes,” Kennell said. “We need to find out what we did right and what we did wrong and maybe tweak the way the lights are hung.”

They will be meeting in January to discuss an expansion to the 1500 block, and then possibly to the 1700 block, which includes city hall.

Currently, the lights are twinkling all night long. In the New Year, the Main Street District plans to shut them off sometime after midnight when most businesses shut down.

