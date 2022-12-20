Columbia Water reports improvements, but delays remain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water is grappling with a work order backlog, a manpower shortage, and a new communications process. It reports improvements are being made, but not everyone is seeing immediate results.

Columbia Assistant City Manager Clint Shealy leads the city-run utility company and provided WIS with a memo outlining the company’s progress in the area of manpower and work order backlogs.

From Dec. 2021 through Nov. 2022, it shows the utility company has slashed its work order backlog from 4,057 to 2,620.

Additionally, the field staff for the company has grown from 34 to 43 in that time.

“[Increased staff] has definitely been moving the needle and helping us work down on our backlog and be a little more responsive,” Shealy said.

However, those 43 staffers are out of 98 positions.

The city has relied in part on private contractors to help fill the gap. The Columbia City Council approved another $600,000 for those contractors on Tuesday night.

Shealy credited the efficient use of contractors and the “cleaning out” of old work orders as other factors driving the improvement.

In Feb. 2022, the city announced an overhaul to its customer call center. Shealy has touted its impact on reduced phone call wait times.

However, Lexington County business owner Dean Meidanis told WIS those phone calls didn’t produce results. He owns Mr. Nick’s Car Wash on St. Andrews Road.

Meidanis said a Columbia Water service line began leaking by that location in July. Shealy confirmed the service line leak.

“In the meantime, we’ve probably followed up at least 8 to 9 times since July. Each time it’s the same story, it goes to dispatch. They will not commit a time that it will be fixed,” he said.

The water flows down into the lot, covering a large part of his driveway and snaking through the property. It pools near the vacuums.

“Which is certainly a safety hazard and a liability concern,” he said.

He told WIS he will close part of his business as the water has froze.

WIS spoke with Shealy after the interview with Meidanis. Shealy told WIS the property is scheduled for repairs next week.

He said the city is aiming to create an online portal where customers can more easily access information about their cases.

Additionally, Columbia Water staff arrived when WIS was onsite to assess the situation.

Shealy said customers should contact Columbia Water for sand if they have frozen street concerns due to leaks.

