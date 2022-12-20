SkyView
Branchville teen defies odds after hit by a car, lost leg in crash

Jayquan Abaraham
Jayquan Abaraham(The family of Jayquan Abarahm)
By Nick Neville
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Branchville teen is defying the odds on his road to recovery. On Oct. 27, Jayquan Abraham lost his leg while hit by a car while walking on HWY 21 in Smoaks, a small town in Colleton County.

Now, Abraham is undergoing physical therapy after losing his leg in the crash. His loved ones started a GoFundMe to help with acquiring a prosthetic leg. WIS’ Nick Neville will have more on the story of Abraham’s recovery tonight starting at 4:30 p.m.

