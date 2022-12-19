Violent weekend in the Midlands leaves multiple dead in the weekend before Christmas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A string of unrelated shootings left multiple people dead or injured in the Midlands on the weekend before Christmas.
- On Saturday, Dec. 17 the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a shooting on Two Notch Rd. left one person dead.
- A separate shooting left one person dead Saturday on Hardscrabble Rd at around 11:30 p.m.
- On Sunday, Dec. 18 a man was found dead after a shooting at around 12:30 a.m. Investigators said the incident happened in the 2400 block of Kneece Road.
- RCSD said one person was sent to a hospital on Sunday after a shooting on Leesburg Road at around 7:30 a.m.
Monday morning the Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the shooting on Two Notch Rd as Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia. Bethel was 34 years old.
