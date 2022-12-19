Violent weekend in the Midlands leaves multiple dead in the weekend before Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A string of unrelated shootings left multiple people dead or injured in the Midlands on the weekend before Christmas.

Monday morning the Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the shooting on Two Notch Rd as Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia. Bethel was 34 years old.

