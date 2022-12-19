SkyView
Thousands of Fort Jackson soldiers head home for the holidays

Troops from South Carolina’s Fort Jackson enjoyed some southern hospitality at...
Troops from South Carolina's Fort Jackson enjoyed some southern hospitality at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Thursday morning as they make their way home for the holidays from a previous year.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson Soldiers will be spending the holiday season with their loved ones over the next two weeks.

Monday afternoon, many soldiers are heading with family members, commercial airlines, buses, and trains to rest for Holiday Block Leave.

Holiday Block Leave, or Victory Block Leave, is a two-week break where soldiers can spend time with family, rest, and recharge.

Around 6,000 Fort Jackson soldiers and trainees will be leaving for the holidays. Some will not return as they graduated from basic training.

