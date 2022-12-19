Thousands of Fort Jackson soldiers head home for the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson Soldiers will be spending the holiday season with their loved ones over the next two weeks.

Monday afternoon, many soldiers are heading with family members, commercial airlines, buses, and trains to rest for Holiday Block Leave.

Holiday Block Leave, or Victory Block Leave, is a two-week break where soldiers can spend time with family, rest, and recharge.

Around 6,000 Fort Jackson soldiers and trainees will be leaving for the holidays. Some will not return as they graduated from basic training.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.