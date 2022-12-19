Supporting Veterans During the Holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we head into the holiday season, it is important to remember that for many Americans, this can be a very isolating and difficult time. For veterans specifically, these feelings can be even more pronounced.

After being deployed to Iraq in 2008, William Flegal, a Sumter Army veteran, was medically discharged and returned to the States. The transition was difficult for him and he realized he was not alone in these feelings. Many veterans have similar experiences when they transition from active duty, and the lack of support for those transitioning to civilian life makes the process tough and disjointed for veterans.

South Carolina is home to approximately 365,139 veterans, and now William works with America’s Warrior Partnership to support veterans and improve their quality of life through the coordination of local services and opportunities; from housing and employment to enrollment in VA benefits to healthcare and recreation to transportation. Recently, William was recognized by The University of South Carolina as a recipient of the Veteran’s Alumni Council Salute to Service Scholarship during the USC/TN football game earlier in November.

