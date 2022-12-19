SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Supporting Veterans During the Holidays

As we head into the holiday season, it is important to remember that for many Americans, this...
As we head into the holiday season, it is important to remember that for many Americans, this can be a very isolating and difficult time. For veterans specifically, these feelings can be even more pronounced.(File Photo)
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we head into the holiday season, it is important to remember that for many Americans, this can be a very isolating and difficult time. For veterans specifically, these feelings can be even more pronounced.

After being deployed to Iraq in 2008, William Flegal, a Sumter Army veteran, was medically discharged and returned to the States. The transition was difficult for him and he realized he was not alone in these feelings. Many veterans have similar experiences when they transition from active duty, and the lack of support for those transitioning to civilian life makes the process tough and disjointed for veterans.

South Carolina is home to approximately 365,139 veterans, and now William works with America’s Warrior Partnership to support veterans and improve their quality of life through the coordination of local services and opportunities; from housing and employment to enrollment in VA benefits to healthcare and recreation to transportation. Recently, William was recognized by The University of South Carolina as a recipient of the Veteran’s Alumni Council Salute to Service Scholarship during the USC/TN football game earlier in November.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting.
Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
SC Department of Employment and Workforce
Survey sheds light on what’s keeping work-eligible South Carolinians from employment
The Richland County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a homicide incident...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one...
RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road

Latest News

WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 19, 2022
Executive Director of the World Food Programme David Beasley talks with South Korean Foreign...
Former SC Gov. David Beasley stepping down from World Food Programme
Students, renters and homeowners in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties whose homes and...
SC renters with damage from Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA assistance
South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.
South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announces finalists for Class of 2022