South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announces finalists for Class of 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the Class of 2022.

The 25 finalists include 22 modern-era players, administrators, and coaches. Three of the finalists are legacy nominees. A ceremony is scheduled for April 21, 2023.

The organization said a legacy nominee was born outside the modern era or have passed away. Nominees to the class are either born, grew up, or played in the state of South Carolina, coached at one of the collegiate football programs, or had a positive impact on the game in the region.

Voting is open online and the final round period runs through Jan. 10, 2023.

Class of 2022 Finalists

SC natives who played college football outside South Carolina : Troy Brown (Barnwell), Dexter Coakley (Mt. Pleasant), Ben Coates (Greenwood), Rickey Foggie (Laurens), Albert Haynesworth (Hartsville), Tony Rice (Woodruff), and Clyde Simmons, Jr. (Lane)

Allen University : Sam Davis (Legacy)

The Citadel : Brian Ruff

Clemson : Terry Allen, Joe Bostic, Jeff Bryant, Woody Dantzler (Orangeburg), CJ Spiller, and Jim Stuckey (Cayce)

Furman : Stanford Jennings (Summerville)

South Carolina : Sheldon Brown (Lancaster), Brad Edwards, Lou Holtz (Former Gamecock HC), Joe Morrison (Former Gamecock HC/Legacy), Corey Miller (Pageland), and Sidney Rice (Gaffney)

South Carolina State : John Gilliam (Greenwood), and Marion Motley (Legacy)

Wofford: Mike Ayers (Former Wofford HC)

