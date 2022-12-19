SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announces finalists for Class of 2022

South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.
South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.(WMBF)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the Class of 2022.

The 25 finalists include 22 modern-era players, administrators, and coaches. Three of the finalists are legacy nominees. A ceremony is scheduled for April 21, 2023.

The organization said a legacy nominee was born outside the modern era or have passed away. Nominees to the class are either born, grew up, or played in the state of South Carolina, coached at one of the collegiate football programs, or had a positive impact on the game in the region.

Voting is open online and the final round period runs through Jan. 10, 2023.

Class of 2022 Finalists

  • SC natives who played college football outside South Carolina: Troy Brown (Barnwell), Dexter Coakley (Mt. Pleasant), Ben Coates (Greenwood), Rickey Foggie (Laurens), Albert Haynesworth (Hartsville), Tony Rice (Woodruff), and Clyde Simmons, Jr. (Lane)
  • Allen University: Sam Davis (Legacy)
  • The Citadel: Brian Ruff
  • Clemson: Terry Allen, Joe Bostic, Jeff Bryant, Woody Dantzler (Orangeburg), CJ Spiller, and Jim Stuckey (Cayce)
  • Furman: Stanford Jennings (Summerville)
  • South Carolina: Sheldon Brown (Lancaster), Brad Edwards, Lou Holtz (Former Gamecock HC), Joe Morrison (Former Gamecock HC/Legacy), Corey Miller (Pageland), and Sidney Rice (Gaffney)
  • South Carolina State: John Gilliam (Greenwood), and Marion Motley (Legacy)
  • Wofford: Mike Ayers (Former Wofford HC)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting.
Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
SC Department of Employment and Workforce
Survey sheds light on what’s keeping work-eligible South Carolinians from employment
The Richland County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a homicide incident...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one...
RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road

Latest News

Executive Director of the World Food Programme David Beasley talks with South Korean Foreign...
Former SC Gov. David Beasley stepping down from World Food Programme
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Violent weekend in the Midlands leaves multiple dead in the weekend before Christmas
Troops from South Carolina’s Fort Jackson enjoyed some southern hospitality at...
Thousands of Fort Jackson soldiers head home for the holidays
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
One killed after Richland County shooting incident