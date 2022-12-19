SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One killed after Richland County shooting incident

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is reporting one person is dead after a shooting incident.

Officials said the incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17. Deputies were sent to 4760 Hardscrabble Road for reports of a person being shot.

Deputies arrived to find a victim outside with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the incident

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting.
Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
SC Department of Employment and Workforce
Survey sheds light on what’s keeping work-eligible South Carolinians from employment
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one...
RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road
From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say

Latest News

WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise 12/19/22
The Richland County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a homicide incident...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Monday stays dry after a chilly morning kick off
Shooting incident sends one to hospital.
Richland County shooting incident sends one person to hospital