One killed after Richland County shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is reporting one person is dead after a shooting incident.

Officials said the incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17. Deputies were sent to 4760 Hardscrabble Road for reports of a person being shot.

Deputies arrived to find a victim outside with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the incident

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

