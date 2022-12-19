My Take: The Fisher House of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fisher House of Columbia had its grand opening last Tuesday on the campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The Fisher House is the “Ronald McDonald House” for veterans and their families.

It is a veterans’ home away from home. No families pay to stay at a Fisher House while their loved ones are receiving treatment at the Dorn VA Medical Center. The Columbia Fisher house has been in the works since 2018.

WIS has been involved since that time in the kick-off campaign to help raise awareness and educate the public on the need. With over 90,000 veterans and active duty military in the Dorn VA service area in South Carolina, the need is great here.

The Columbia Fisher House will be the 94th Fisher House with the goal of building the first 100 Fisher Houses across the country. Fisher Houses are places to stay for families of patients who are battling illnesses, sometimes life-threatening or injuries.

Due to high hotel room prices in Columbia, sometimes overnight stay options for family members are extremely limited for those injured or sick veterans. The Fisher House of Columbia will have 16 guest suites that can provide almost 6000 nights of lodging per year for veterans’ families.

It is a monumental step in assisting veterans and their families here in Columbia and throughout our state, the fifth most military-friendly state for retirees in the country, during times of medical crisis.

And That’s My Take. What’s Yours?

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.