FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Monday stays dry after a chilly morning kick off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dress warm as lows have fallen back into the 20s for your Monday morning start.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Very cold for this morning, with lows in the mid-20s.

Clouds move back into the region this afternoon, with highs nearing 50.

Rain chances look to be around from Tuesday through Friday morning.

Christmas weekend looks frigid with highs only in the 30s, and lows in the teens and lower 20s!

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

Good morning all! After earlier sunshine ang a chilly start to the day, clouds will begin to increase this afternoon. Temperatures are on pace to stay cool not just today, but through this week as we approach the actual start of winter.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both come with highs in the 40s and rain chances. As of right now chances look a bit better for Tuesday as opposed to Wednesday, where any showers will likely be more spotty.

WIS (WIS)

Scattered showers look to return with better likelihood on Thursday, with the potential of rain lingering into Friday morning.

Once those rain chances clear into Friday afternoon skies, will become mostly sunny, but it will turn very cold and windy with temperatures tumbling. This will set the stage for a big temperature drop into the weekend.

WIS (WIS)

The freezing cold air looks to remain in place for the holiday weekend, with highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day only in the the mid to upper 30s, with overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Brrr!

As of now it does not look like a white Christmas for us, just a chilly one.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: A chilly & sunny start with clouds building in during the afternoon. Highs around 50 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers around. Highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy with spotty showers possible. Temperatures in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Another round of scattered showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs fight towards the mid-50s.

Friday: Morning showers around, clearing later into the day. Highs get to the low 50s, before crashing down into the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold & breezy. Highs in the mid-30s with potential wind chills in the 20s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.