FIRST ALERT WEATHER Days for Friday Through Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got some rain showers for Tuesday afternoon, and again Thursday. The big story is the Arctic air that moves in Friday afternoon throughout Sunday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Clouds increase tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

Mid 40s for Tuesday afternoon with a 70% chance of light showers.

We get a little break for Wednesday with only a 30% chance of showers but highs are still in the 40s.

Thursday expect cloudy skies with an 80% chance of rain showers.

Temperatures plummet with gusty winds Friday. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for dangerous wind chills in the evening hours.

Temps are cold with more FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Saturday and Sunday’s cold weather.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Clouds are going to increase tonight ahead of a low pressure system that sits south of the Florida Panhandle. Expect lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday the moisture starts to move in from the south and brings a 70% chance of showers. Around 0.25-0.5″ is possible. High temperatures are in the mid 40s so it’s going to be a raw and wet afternoon, downright dreary!

Wednesday morning we have mid 30s and we see a 30% chance of a few isolated showers. The low has moved east and we are in between systems. Highs are reach the upper 40s. Skies are cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Our next big low comes in Thursday and it’s a whopper! It will bring in southern flow that yields an 80% chance of rain. This southern flow will warm our temps into the mid 50s by the afternoon. Rain amounts look to be around 0.3-0.75″ with this system. The winds will pick up as well with a few gusts up to 20-25mph.

A very strong cold front will pass through Friday. We see a 20% chance of rain showers in the morning with temperatures in the mid 50s. By the afternoon we have temps in the mid 30s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday afternoon into the evening as wind chills get down to 0-10 by the early morning hours Saturday. Wind gusts are around 30mph. Frostbite can occur in under 30 minutes in these conditions, so please take care of your pets, plants, and loved ones during this time.

We remain cold Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 30s! Expect partly cloudy skies and continued breezy winds. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for wind chills around 10-20 for the afternoon. We will continue with the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Christmas, the wind chills will be a little better, but highs are only in the mid to upper 30s again. It will feel like 15-20.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with mid 30s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with some light rain for the afternoon, 70% chance. Highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy with a 30% chance of spotty showers possible. Temperatures in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Another round of scattered showers with cloudy skies. Chance of rain is 80%. Highs fight towards the mid-50s.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Morning showers around, clearing later into the day. Highs get to the low 50s, before crashing down into the evening into the mid 30s. Wind chills will be down to 10-15 by the evening hours.

FIRST ALERT Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold & breezy. Highs in the mid-30s with potential wind chills in the 20s. Morning lows are near 17.

FIRST ALERT Christmas: Morning lows are in the upper teens, highs reach the upper 30s. Winds chills are near 15-20.

