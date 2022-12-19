SkyView
Experts suggest even with the drop in used car prices, now is a good time to sell

Edmunds reports that used car prices have fallen for four straight months
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
InvestigateTV - The average price of a used vehicle has fallen for four straight months, according to automotive research firm Edmunds, but experts said now is still a good time to sell.

If you are looking to sell your vehicle financial coach Cherry Dale had several tips:

·       Be realistic about your car. Blue book values are based on condition, so make sure your price matches the true condition of your car.

·       If you need to sell quickly start at a lower price, but if you’ve got the time, aim high.

·       Consider selling to a dealership: they usually pay less but take care of all the paperwork.

·       If you sell privately, make sure you pick a safe location to meet and preferable have someone with you.

·       Ask to be paid with a cashier’s check from a financial institution or credit union

If you have questions about transferring titles, etc. check with your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

