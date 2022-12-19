SkyView
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide

The Richland County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a homicide incident...
The Richland County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a homicide incident earlier this month.(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia.

Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim.

Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 17.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide.” Coroner Rutherford said.

