SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amber Heard settles defamation suit with Johnny Depp

After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately...
After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately decided to settle her legal drama with ex-husband Johnny Depp.(CBS News / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately decided to settle her legal drama with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, according to a statement posted on her verified Instagram account.

Depp had sued Heard for defamation after she wrote a 2018 opinion editorial in the Washington Post.

Heard said in her statement Monday her decision to settle is “not an act of concession.”

The actress said she had lost faith in the American legal system and alleges “abundant, direct evidence that corroborated her testimony was excluded” from the case.

She added that “popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process.”

Heard also said in her statement that even if her appeal in the United States is successful, the best outcome would be a re-trial and she does not want to go through that for a third time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting.
Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
SC Department of Employment and Workforce
Survey sheds light on what’s keeping work-eligible South Carolinians from employment
The Richland County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a homicide incident...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one...
RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
Executive Director of the World Food Programme David Beasley talks with South Korean Foreign...
Former SC Gov. David Beasley stepping down from World Food Programme
There are the top stories for 2022.
2022 year in review: top stories
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 near Toronto before officer kills him