SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County shooting incident sends one person to hospital

Person sent to hospital after shooting incident in Hopkins.
Shooting incident sends one to hospital.
Shooting incident sends one to hospital.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports one person has been sent to a local hospital after a shooting incident.

Officials said when law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired at 380 Leesburg Road in Hopkins around 7:00 a.m., on Sunday, December 18.

When deputies arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was then transported by EMS to a local hospital.

Investigators have determined the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information, you are asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at CrimeSC.com or by using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SC Department of Employment and Workforce
Survey sheds light on what’s keeping work-eligible South Carolinians from employment
Two-year-old Ka’Marion Jackson who died on November 25, 2022 from injuires.
“We’ve been failed. I lost a grandson.” Man accused of killing two-year-old granted bond, grandparents speak
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one...
RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road
From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Columbia nightclub.
Man arrested in connection with ‘cold-blooded’ murder that happened outside Columbia nightclub

Latest News

Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony
Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting.
Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting
120 fallen Veterans honored by local ministry
120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony