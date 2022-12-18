Richland County shooting incident sends one person to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports one person has been sent to a local hospital after a shooting incident.

Officials said when law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired at 380 Leesburg Road in Hopkins around 7:00 a.m., on Sunday, December 18.

When deputies arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was then transported by EMS to a local hospital.

Investigators have determined the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information, you are asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at CrimeSC.com or by using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

