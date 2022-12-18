Gamecocks put clamps down on Charleston Southern in blowout victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks defeated Charleston Southern University 87-23 in a Sunday basketball matinee.

Once again, the defense was the key to victory for the Gamecocks, the team only allowed six total points in the first half. The most points the Buccaneer scored was 12 in the fourth quarter. The victory for the women’s basketball team was the team’s second-largest of the season and marked its sixth game won by 40 points or more.

Zia Cooke led all Gamecocks scorers with 16 points, while center Aliyah Boston and guard Brea Beal each added 10 points a piece.

Freshman Chloe Kitts made her collegiate basketball debut, the former five-star ranked forward scored 10 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and had 2 assists.

Aliyah Boston inches closer to making school history with another double-double. With her latest double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds, she has 67 double-doubles throughout her collegiate career. She now is only five double-doubles back from tieing the University of South Carolina women’s basketball record of 72 held by Sheila Foster (1979-82).

The Gamecocks are now 11-0 on the season. They will face Coastal Carolina this upcoming Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena. Purchase your tickets here.

