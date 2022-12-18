Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident where a man was found dead.

Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the 2400 block of Kneece Road.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body lying in the parking lot. When EMS arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

Investigators are gathering more information about the incident. Officials added there is no added threat to the general public and more information will be released when it becomes available.

If you have any information about the incident submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app. Tips can remain anonymous.

