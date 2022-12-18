120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) – This Saturday marked a celebration of life across two graveyards cared for by a local ministry.

After two years of discussion and one year of planning, the Sandy Level Baptist Church on Blythewood Rd. celebrated their first annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Every December, the Wreaths Across America nonprofit distributes live bushels for placement on military graves. The annual tradition was established in 1992 to honor past and present service members, as well as teach children the value of freedom.

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

“At our September meeting a year ago, we decided we’d like to do this… so we started contacting phone numbers and different people to find out how,” said Mittie McLean, former president of the Gleaners Sunday School Glass.

The Gleaners are self-defined as a patriotic group of women ages 60 and up. Their Sunday school raised $1,500 in one weeks’ time to make the ceremony possible. The money was used to purchase 150 live wreathes.

“We did the ordering through Wreathes Across America, in Maine, and had them shipped here to the church. [We] kind of coordinated everything with the lady Sunday school class here, to make this happen,” said Eddie Baughman, church member and Mayor Pro Tempore for Blythewood.

Baughman was accompanied by fellow church member who ensured every service member was accounted for.

Friends and family of Sandy Level Baptist joined hands in distributing bushels Saturday morning. Late veterans from America’s Civil War (1861-65) to Gulf War (1990-91) received their honorary wreathes for the first time.

The church plans to leave the wreaths displayed throughout the holiday season.

