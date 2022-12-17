RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead.

According to deputies, the incident occurred on the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Officials say there were reports of a person shot, and when deputies arrived at the scene, a victim with multiple gunshot wounds was found.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS and was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and the investigation is still ongoing.

RCSD is asking anyone with information about this incident to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

