Midlands students spread joy to mothers and babies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year for mothers and babies in need.

The school’s senior class made 45 baskets for the families and delivered the baskets to Daybreak Lifecare Center.

The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year for mothers and babies in need. (Covenant Classical Christian School Headmaster)

“We recognize that each child is fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of God,” said Patsy Hinton, Headmaster at CCCS.

The efforts of the students were made possible by CCCS’s Annual Fund contributions generated from gifts to the school.

The fund helped the students be able to have $2,500 available to use for the items in each basket.

Eddie Benton, Executive Director at Daybreak said the center was very appreciative of the show of kindness from the students.

“This is a remarkable gesture, for which we are deeply humbled and grateful,” said Benton.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.