Midlands students spread joy to mothers and babies

The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year...
The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year for mothers and babies in need.(Covenant Classical Christian School Headmaster)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year for mothers and babies in need.

The school’s senior class made 45 baskets for the families and delivered the baskets to Daybreak Lifecare Center.

The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year...
The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year for mothers and babies in need.(Covenant Classical Christian School Headmaster)

“We recognize that each child is fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of God,” said Patsy Hinton, Headmaster at CCCS.

The efforts of the students were made possible by CCCS’s Annual Fund contributions generated from gifts to the school.

The fund helped the students be able to have $2,500 available to use for the items in each basket.

Eddie Benton, Executive Director at Daybreak said the center was very appreciative of the show of kindness from the students.

“This is a remarkable gesture, for which we are deeply humbled and grateful,” said Benton.

