Lexington firefighters rescue family after deck collapse

Lexington firefighters rescue family after deck collapse
Lexington firefighters rescue family after deck collapse(County of Lexington)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service has responded to a home on the 100 block of Able Harmon Lane in Lexington.

According to officials, around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, first responders say a family was outside taking pictures when the deck collapsed.

Eight people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

