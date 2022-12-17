LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service has responded to a home on the 100 block of Able Harmon Lane in Lexington.

According to officials, around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, first responders say a family was outside taking pictures when the deck collapsed.

Eight people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.

Lexington firefighters rescue family after deck collapse (County of Lexington)

