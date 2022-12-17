SkyView
Deputies searching for suspect in stolen vehicle after finding woman dead in Clarendon County home

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators say they are looking for a suspect in a stolen silver or light gray 2017 Toyota Corolla with the South Carolina tag #TGQ 705.

According to officials, on Dec. 14, around 11:24 a.m., Clarendon County deputies responded to the Oakdale community to assist Sumter County with an investigation.

Upon further investigation, Mae E. Burgess was found to be deceased in her home. She was last seen alive around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators believe the incident is linked to several assaults and larcenies that took place in Sumter County.

SLED and Sumter County law enforcement agents are also working to locate the suspect.

CCSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Hotline at 803-433-TIPS(8477).

