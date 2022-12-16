SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

USDA invests $25 million across rural South Carolina

FILE - Solar panels stand in the Quilapilún solar energy plant, a joint venture by Chile and...
FILE - Solar panels stand in the Quilapilún solar energy plant, a joint venture by Chile and China, in Colina, Chile, Aug. 20, 2019. Chile has long held itself out as a global leader in the fight against climate change and now nearly 22% of Chile’s power is generated by solar and wind farms, putting it far ahead of both the global average, 10%. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)(Esteban Felix | AP)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:25 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over $25 million in loans and grants have been awarded to four rural businesses located throughout the state.

An additional $300 million will be available under the Rural Energy for America Program, including $250 million through the Inflation Reduction Act, to propel further investment.

The investment was announced by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack as part of a $285 million program nationwide to improve infrastructure to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy across rural America, and combat climate change.

“People in rural America are on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen our country’s resilience,” Vilsack said.

The program’s goal is to help farmers, agricultural producers, and entrepreneurs purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy-efficient improvements.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clearing up tonight with temps dropping into the 30s
A racist statement was spray painted in a Spring Valley student restroom
Spring Valley High School releases statement regarding racist vandalism spray painted in restroom
Nicolas Adams is being charged with homicide by child abuse.
Man charged with abuse after two-year-old child dies
Waitress receiving Christmas surprise
Local networking group surprises restaurant servers with thousand dollar tips
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

Latest News

U.S. representative for South Carolina's 2nd congressional district
Congressmen Wilson, Cohen introduce resolution to remove Russia from UN Security Council
U.S. House passes Sami's Law
U.S. House passes Sami's Law
A racist statement was spray painted in a Spring Valley student restroom
“Stay alert to stay alive”: Parent, school officials react to obscene and racist graffiti on school bathroom wall
Racist vandalism spray painted in restroom
Racist vandalism spray painted in high school restroom