USDA invests $25 million across rural South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over $25 million in loans and grants have been awarded to four rural businesses located throughout the state.

An additional $300 million will be available under the Rural Energy for America Program, including $250 million through the Inflation Reduction Act, to propel further investment.

The investment was announced by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack as part of a $285 million program nationwide to improve infrastructure to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy across rural America, and combat climate change.

“People in rural America are on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen our country’s resilience,” Vilsack said.

The program’s goal is to help farmers, agricultural producers, and entrepreneurs purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy-efficient improvements.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.