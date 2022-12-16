“Stay alert to stay alive”: Parent, school officials react to obscene and racist graffiti on school bathroom wall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two School District leaders are responding after racist and obscene images were drawn on a bathroom wall at Spring Valley High School.

The district believes this was painted on Wednesday and the wall has been cleaned since then.

A spokesperson for District Two says that the person or persons involved will face consequences which could include possible expulsion.

“This is very nerve-racking. It should raise some concern for your child’s safety,” said parent Marcus Harland.

Disgraceful is what many parents are calling the racist and obscene graffiti found on the bathroom walls at Spring Valley High School.

Spray painted on the wall – “f blacks.”

The other drawings appear to be pentagrams and a hood.

“These matters cannot be taken lightly,” said Lindsay B. Agostini, the Richland Two School Board Chair.

Agostini said a student from another school sent her the image last night.

“I would not, and I do not take this as a joke and I think our schools and district have made it very clear whether it’s weapons racism we do not take any of this as a joke,” said Agostini.

“The messages were hateful and racist and while we want to think that every student believes in diversity inclusion and equity in our district, it’s always disappointing when someone takes a different view,” said Dr. Helen Nelson Grant, the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.

Dr. Helen Nelson Grant is the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for Richland School District Two. She says moving forward the district will have to find ways to have healthy discussions on different views. But Harland says he’s planning to have discussions with his own daughter, an 11th grader at Spring Valley High School.

Harland says, “Stay alert to stay alive. There’s a lot of life lessons in it but I think something that maybe they’re missing is that we’re all one community so something like this, it shouldn’t be tolerated.”

It’s still unclear when the image was drawn. School staff first noticed it Wednesday. The communications spokesperson says there are no previous reports of any similar incidents at the school.

The principal of Spring Valley High School, Jeff Temoney, sent a statement to parents last night regarding the incident.

It read in part: “The graffiti was deeply offensive to our entire community, and it’s important for you to know that Spring Valley High will not tolerate students being targeted based on their race. We strive to make our school a healthy learning environment where students grow and thrive.”

RELATED STORY: Spring Valley High School releases statement regarding racist vandalism spray painted in restroom

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.