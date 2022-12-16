Soda City Live: Swingin’ Holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, under the direction of Music Director Robert Gardiner, continues the 22/23 Season with Swingin’ Holidays.

This special holiday concert features the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, a 20-piece big band that is comprised of some of the most outstanding jazz musicians, soloists, and bandleaders from across the Carolinas.

The South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble presents Swingin’ Holidays tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. They’re performing in Johnson Hall inside the Darla Moore School of Business on USC’s campus. That’s on Green Street in downtown Columbia. Tickets range in price from $25 to $50.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.