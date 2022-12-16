SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Swingin’ Holidays

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, under the direction of Music Director Robert Gardiner, continues the 22/23 Season with Swingin’ Holidays.

This special holiday concert features the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, a 20-piece big band that is comprised of some of the most outstanding jazz musicians, soloists, and bandleaders from across the Carolinas.

The South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble presents Swingin’ Holidays tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. They’re performing in Johnson Hall inside the Darla Moore School of Business on USC’s campus. That’s on Green Street in downtown Columbia. Tickets range in price from $25 to $50.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia
Grant Nicolas Adams is being charged with homicide by child abuse.
Man charged with abuse after two-year-old child dies
A racist statement was spray painted in a Spring Valley student restroom
Spring Valley High School releases statement regarding racist vandalism spray painted in restroom
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Columbia nightclub.
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting that happened outside nightclub in Columbia
Money generic
Most South Carolina workers could see more money in their paychecks next year, here’s why

Latest News

Soda City Live: Menorah Lighting
Soda City Live: Hanukkah Celebration and Menorah Lighting at the South Carolina State House
Third Annual Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive
Soda City Live: Third Annual Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive
Soda City Live: Ugly Christmas sweater cookies
Soda City Live: Ugly Christmas sweater cookies
Soda City Live: Ways to alleviate stress and gear up for the new year
Soda City Live: Ways to alleviate stress to enter the New Year