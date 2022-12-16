SkyView
Soda City Live: Junk King SC’s ‘Hauliday’ Toy Drive

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have it in your heart and budget this year to donate toys for girls and boys in the community.

Local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a “Haulidays” Toy Drive in Partnership with the local boys and girls club of America.

There are two drop-off locations, Koosa Golf Northeast and Wayne Industrial Complex.

The deadline is Friday, Dec. 23. For more info, click here.

