Soda City Live: Hanukkah Celebration and Menorah Lighting at the South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hanukkah begins the evening of this Sunday and goes through the evening of Monday, Dec. 26.

The holiday serves as a symbol and message of triumph and freedom.

The sixteenth annual Menorah Lighting will take place at the South Carolina State House on Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.

