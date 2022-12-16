SkyView
Soda City Live: Hanukkah Celebration and Menorah Lighting at the South Carolina State House

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hanukkah begins the evening of this Sunday and goes through the evening of Monday, Dec. 26.

The holiday serves as a symbol and message of triumph and freedom.

The sixteenth annual Menorah Lighting will take place at the South Carolina State House on Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

