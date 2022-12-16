Soda City Live: Forward City Church’s Christmas Carnival and Christmas Eve Production

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Christmas is a great time for family and community, and a local church, Forward City Church wants to invite you and your family to join them for two days of family fun and entertainment while also celebrating the reason for the season.

On Friday, Dec. 23, the church will host its Christmas Carnival complete with a Ferris wheel, petting zoo, family activities, and a 1,000 free toy giveaway. That’s from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 24, enjoy a Christmas Eve Production at 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

