Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight.

Officials said law enforcement was notified through a shot spotter alert of a shooting at Lorick Circle.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are investigating an overnight fatal shooting that occurred at Lorick Circle. Officers received a #Shotspotter alert & after getting to the scene, found an unresponsive male. A second male was taken to the hospital. Updates as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/zhI6QqsPgL — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 16, 2022

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive while another man was taken to the hospital.

This story is still developing.

