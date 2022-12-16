SkyView
Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight.

Officials said law enforcement was notified through a shot spotter alert of a shooting at Lorick Circle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive while another man was taken to the hospital.

This story is still developing.

