MUSC to no longer hold pediatric transgender clinics, conservative group reacts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina announced they are dropping pediatric transgender clinics.

The clinics provided hormonal care to minors.

In response, the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, which is made up of conservative politicians around the state, called the decision “a huge win.”

“This is a huge win for the Freedom Caucus, but more importantly, it is a huge win for childhood innocence,” Chairman Adam Morgan, R-Greenville, said. “Officials from MUSC have informed us that they will no longer be providing morally and ethically repugnant ‘gender-affirming care’ that results in irrevocable and irreparable harm for minors.”

MUSC released the following statements related to the decision and its current policies.

MUSC Health has worked diligently to make sure that we are in compliance with the 2022-2023 Appropriations Act and proviso 23.4 and will do the same with any future legislative requirements/directives.

MUSC Health does not have a dedicated pediatric/adolescent transgender endocrine clinic.

MUSC Health no longer provides pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care.

MUSC Health does not offer gender-altering surgery.

Behavioral health and nutritional support and social services are provided, based on need, for all pediatric patients and families regardless of sex, gender orientation, or race.

The parents or legal guardians of any patient under legal age are involved in all decision-making regarding their children.

The South Carolina Freedom Caucus says they were told about MUSC’s decision on Tuesday.

MUSC officials have not said the exact date the clinics stopped.

