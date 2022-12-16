Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Officials say. on Thursday, December 15, officers responded to the Warren Street area after shots were heard before 8:15 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, officers were called to Prisma Health Tuomey, where Singleton was driven to the emergency room by acquaintances.

Singletary later died at Prisma Health. Investigators are still trying to determine why Singeltary was shot and who shot him.

Anyone who might have seen or heard anything in the Warren Street area before or after the shooting is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at www.P3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app available for Apple or Android devices.

Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.