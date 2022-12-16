Man arrested in connection with Newberry County church burglary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Newberry County church.

Officials said 34-year-old Matthew Christopher Temples has been arrested for burglary and possession of cocaine.

On Wednesday, December 14, the Sheriff’s Office received a report that a church on C R Koon Highway had been burglarized.

The pastor of the church said a laptop computer, guitar, money, and other small items were taken according to officials.

Investigators determined a man who fit the description was in the area and located Temples at a Wal-Mart. Temples had the laptop that the pastor described. During a search of Temples, deputies found him to be in the possession of cocaine.

“This is a prime example of an individual having no respect for property, even that of a religious establishment. We are very thankful for surveillance cameras and the attention our Deputies give to their surroundings. The technology, Deputies being aware of the crime and understanding the community and a quick response resulted in an arrest and recovery of property,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

If you have any more information regarding Temples for other crimes, please contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.