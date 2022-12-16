House passes ‘Sami’s Law’ three years after murder of USC student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman James E. Clyburn announced the passage of Sami’s Law in the U.S. House on Wednesday.

The bill is named after the slain University of South Carolina senior Samantha “Sami” Josephson. The 21-year-old New Jersey native was last seen in Five Points before she was murdered by a man impersonating her Uber driver on March 29, 2019.

“The U.S. House of Representatives honored her legacy by advancing safeguards to prevent a similar tragedy from ever happening again,” said Majority Whip Clyburn in a statement on Wednesday.

If the U.S. Senate passes Sami’s Law, rideshare companies like Uber, Lyft, and Juno would be required to enhance safety and security measures to protect their passengers.

In 2023, it could be required that every rideshare company establish a digital program allowing passengers and drivers to identify each other. This technology is available and already utilized in select markets.

Sami’s Law would also make it illegal for anyone other than rideshare companies to sell their signage, preventing predators from impersonating authorized drivers.

Finally, the law would require the Department of Transportation to develop an advisory council to establish new performance standards for rideshare companies.

WIS read the ramifications of Sami’s Law to a state representative for Richland County.

“What I just heard sounds almost identical to what we initially filed. And I know that whoever filed that bill basically just mirrored what already exists,” said Seth Rose (D), a representative for District 72 which includes Five Points.

Four days after Josephson’s murder in 2019, Rose introduced a bill titled “Samantha L. Josephson’s Ridesharing Safety Act” to the South Carolina State House. The bill was ratified by Governor Henry McMaster two months later.

Rose said the initial 2019 bill aimed to incorporate pre-existing technology to identify riders with their assigned drivers.

“The bill was initially filed that way, but as it went through the committee process, there was a lot of pushback from lobbyists of rideshare companies,” continued Rose.

The draft enacted as state law makes no mention of said technologies. Instead, it requires drivers to display their license plates on the front of their vehicles. In addition, it outlawed all unauthorized persons from posing as rideshare drivers.

“I can say this, and this is something I’m very proud of… about how quickly this bill was signed into law in South Carolina. Because here we are years later, and you’re telling me that the House, in Congress, just now passed this bill. And it still needs to go to the Senate.”

The Senate has until Jan. 3, 2023, to pass Sami’s Law before the bill dies in Congress.

