No. 1 South Carolina fought hard against South Dakota State for 10-0 win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the Gamecocks took on South Dakota State in Sioux Falls. This was the second meeting between the programs.

The Jackrabbits were 7-4 on the season and had won three straight contests until tonight. The Gamecocks entered the game as one of 12 remaining unbeaten teams in the country at 9-0 this year.

NOTABLE PLAYS:

1. Aliyah Boston with a fake that turned into a mid-range jumper for two.

2. Laeticia Amihere steals the rock and then dumps it off in the paint for two

3. Zia Cooke makes a steal then finishes for two on the other end

4. Brea Beal’s hustle on defense lead to a layup in the paint

That's an ice cold dub FAMS!! 🧊 pic.twitter.com/GScnK3iOUP — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) December 16, 2022

The top three Gamecocks leaders of the game were Aliyah Boston, Kamilla Cardoso, and Brea Beal.

This was USC’s first neutral-site game this year. The game ended with the Gamecocks coming out on top and the score being 62-44.

The Gamecocks will return home for two more home games before SEC play starts.

UP NEXT: USC will play Charleston Southern on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.