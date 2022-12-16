Furry Friend Friday - Thumbelina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thumbelina is a 10-month-old calico kitty waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline!

She was surrendered for adoption after her family lost their home in a tragic accident and were unable to properly care for her while trying to put their lives back together.

This beautiful, fluffy girl is so loving and just wants to be home for the holidays! Thumbelina is just as kind and sweet as the storybook character but she does have quite a unique trait. She is appropriately named Thumbelina because she is a polydactyl cat – a cat born with extra toes. In Thumbelina’s case, she has an extra toe, or “thumb”, on each of her front paws. The toes are fully functional and does not affect her health or quality of life one bit. Plus, she looks like she is permanently wearing kitty mittens! How adorable!

Pets are a lifelong commitment, but what better time to give a homeless pet like Thumbelina a home than just in time for Christmas? We have lots of lovable dogs, puppies, cats and kittens that would love to celebrate every holiday with you! Come adopt a shelter pet and add some paw-liday cheer into your life and theirs! Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday-Friday from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Get a head start on the adoption process by completing an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.