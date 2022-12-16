Free covid tests are available again for U.S. households

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting on Thursday, December 15, U.S. households can order up to four free COVID-19 tests through the mail.

The free kits are a part of a plan to help stop the surge of covid infections according to White House officials.

Tests can be ordered online, all you need is your name and residential address. No credit card, ID, or health insurance information is required. You also have the ability to share your email address to get updates on your order.

If you have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support placing an order, you can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. et. Monday–Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. et. Saturday and Sunday.

Each household is eligible to receive 1 order of a free at-home test with 4 total.

