FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry conditions take command through the weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We will continue to hold on to dry weather across the region through the upcoming weekend, with cool conditions.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Abundant sun and breezy winds today, with highs reaching the upper 50s.

Clouds increase tomorrow, with highs in the mid 50s.

Even colder air comes in Sunday, but skies will be sunny with a high near 50.

Next week looks cooler than average with a few showers here and there.

Christmas weekend looks very chilly, stay tuned for updates!

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A good morning all! Today we stick with plentiful sunshine, with upper 50s for highs. Winds will stay breezy though with gusts as high as 25mph out of the west.

Clouds will gradually increase into Saturday, but highs will still fight to the mid-50s for the afternoon. The main point is that we are staying dry.

Sunday morning temps will be around the freezing mark as skies clear up. High temps top out around 50 with widespread sunshine.

We are chilly for Monday morning with low temps in the mid to upper 20s. Expect partly cloudy skies with high temps in the low 50s.

Isolated rain chances are on pace to return as we look towards Tuesday.

Looking ahead, any tiny bit of winter weather can’t be ruled out as temperatures are looking to plummet into Christmas weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Sunny and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Clouds increase with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunny after a cold start. Highs nearing 50.

Monday: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 50s, following chilly morning lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: More clouds move in with a chance of showers returning. Highs around 50.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, few showers possible. Highs are in the low 50s.

