FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clouds return today with more cool temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds move back over the Midlands today keeping temperatures on the cool side in the low to mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Expect more clouds today with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with chilly temperatures, lows are in the low 30s and highs only reach the lower 50s.

Next week looks cooler than average with a few showers Tuesday through Friday morning.

Christmas weekend looks very cold with highs only in the 30s!

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

An upper level shortwave is sliding across the Southeast today causing just enough uplift to produce cloudy skies holding temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Winds will still be breezy today as well with gusts up to 20mph this afternoon.

Lows dip down to 32 tonight as skies clear with high pressure building in from the west.

The high pressure brings sunny skies back to the Carolinas on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s.

As the high moves overhead overnight lows drop down into the middle 20s for Monday morning.

The cool temperatures continue Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s as clouds start to swing back over the region through the afternoon.

Tuesday we have a 40% chance of showers as a coastal low in the gulf kicks up some moisture to the region. Expect cloudy skies with highs only in the mid 40s.

On Wednesday the Coastal Low moves into the Atlantic giving us a 30% chance for a few light showers throughout the day otherwise rather cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

This low then looks to ride up the east coast keeping scattered showers in the forecast on Thursday.

Thursday evening another Low looks to develop in the Gulf and will head for the Carolina pulling up more gulf moisture which will combine with a cold front to produce a round of cold showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Right now it looks like the freezing cold air will lag just behind the moisture so for us in the Midlands this should just be a rain event but we are still keeping a close watch on this system as wintry precipitation could try to reach the Upstate region.

Once the front clears Friday skies will clear but it will turn very cold and windy with temperatures in the lower 30s Friday afternoon and winds gusty to 30 mph making it feel like the 20s. Brrr!

The bitterly cold air looks to remain in place for the Christmas holiday with highs Christmas Eve and Christmas Day only in the the mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the lower 20s.

The good news is it should be dry for Christmas with partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: Rather cloudy, cool and a little breezy this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunny after a cold start. Highs nearing 51.

Monday: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 50s, following chilly morning lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: More clouds move in with some scattered showers. Highs around 45.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs are in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Another round of hit or miss showers otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s.

Friday: Morning showers then skies clearing and it turns very cold and windy. Temperatures in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s!

