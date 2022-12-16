FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly temperatures continue through Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Under clear skies temperatures will plummet tonight dropping into the middle 20s by Monday morning. Then clouds start to slide over the Carolinas Monday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Very cold tonight with lows in the middle 20s.

Clouds move back over the region Monday afternoon with cool temperatures in the upper 40s.

A few scattered showers Tuesday through Friday morning.

Christmas weekend looks very cold with highs only in the 30s and lows in the teens and lower 20s!

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

With clear skies and calm winds tonight temperatures will drop a rock falling into the mid to upper 20s by Monday morning.

WIS (WIS)

After a sunny start clouds will begin to slide over the Midlands Monday afternoon with temperatures staying on the cool side with highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday there is a 40% chance for hit or miss showers as a coastal low in the Gulf sends us some moisture. It will also be a chilly rain with temperatures only in the mid 40s.

WIS (WIS)

On Wednesday the coastal low moves into the Atlantic giving us a 40% chance for more on and off showers throughout the day otherwise expect rather cloudy skies with highs in the middle 40s.

WIS (WIS)

This low will then ride up the east coast keeping scattered showers in the forecast on Thursday.

WIS (WIS)

Thursday evening another low will lift up out of the Gulf and head for the Carolina pulling up more moisture into the region. Scattered showers will continue into Friday morning as a cold front swings into the area as well. Right now it looks like the freezing cold air will lag behind the moisture and some drier air will try to erode away the moisture as it moves over the upstate hills, so for us in the Midlands this should just be a cool rain event but we are still keeping a close watch on this system as wintry precipitation could try to reach portions of the Upstate and into parts of North Carolina.

WIS (WIS)

Once the front clears Friday afternoon skies will become mostly sunny but it will turn very cold and windy with temperatures in the lower 30s and wind gusts to 40 mph making it feel like the 20s. Brrr!

WIS (WIS)

The freezing cold air looks to remain in place for the holiday with highs Christmas Eve and Christmas Day only in the the mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

The good news is it should be dry for Christmas with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and very cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday: A sunny start with clouds building in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy with hit or miss showers. Temperatures in the middle 40s.

Thursday: Another round of scattered showers otherwise mostly cloudy with highs a touch milder in the middle 50s.

Friday: Morning showers then skies clearing and it turns very cold and windy. Temperatures in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s!

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. Highs in the middle 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.