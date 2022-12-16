SkyView
Drivers warned to avoid Gervais Street bridge due to rescue incident

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the Gervais bridge due to a rescue incident.

Officials said both sides of the Gervais Street bridge are temporarily closed. The man who was speaking with an officer with the Pathway unit is unharmed and is headed to a local hospital.

Officers with the Pathways unit include a certified crisis intervention team member/officer and a South Carolina Department of Mental Health counselor.

Traffic heading towards the bridge will be rerouted.

