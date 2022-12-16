Drivers warned to avoid Gervais Street bridge due to rescue incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the Gervais bridge due to a rescue incident.

🚨Both sides of the Gervais Street bridge are temporarily closed. A #ColumbiaPDSC officer with the Pathways Unit is talking to a male who is mental crisis. Traffic will be rerouted. pic.twitter.com/r7NWYhJfHQ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 16, 2022

Officials said both sides of the Gervais Street bridge are temporarily closed. The man who was speaking with an officer with the Pathway unit is unharmed and is headed to a local hospital.

Officers with the Pathways unit include a certified crisis intervention team member/officer and a South Carolina Department of Mental Health counselor.

Traffic heading towards the bridge will be rerouted.

