Congressmen Wilson, Cohen introduce resolution to remove Russia from UN Security Council

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressmen Joe Wilson and Steve Cohen introduced a resolution on Wednesday to remove Russia from the United Nations Security Council.

According to the congressmen, Russia’s presence on the council ‘violates the purposes and principles of the United Nations.’

The resolution also calls for the suspension of Russia from other organizations and specialized agencies of the UN.

The congressmen are also encouraging President Biden to take “all appropriate steps” in conjunction with US allies and partners “to limit, suspend, or terminate” the rights and privileges Russia currently has in the UN Security Council.

This resolution is a continuation of Congressmen Wilson and Cohen’s efforts from October 12 when they sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to initiate a process to replace Russia on the council as the fifth permanent member.

The US has helped Kiev with billions of dollars in aid, including military equipment since the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

