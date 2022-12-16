SkyView
Columbia police arrest suspect on multiple firearm charges
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested for multiple charges which include two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking crack cocaine & two counts of distribution of marijuana.

According to the Columbia Police Department, 50-year-old Lontre Wise was arrested after narcotics officers seized $4200 in cash, 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana & two guns from a House Street apartment.

Officers say the apartment was searched after receiving reports of possible criminal activity in the apartment.

A judge set a $1,000,000 surety bond for Wise, and the case remains ongoing.

